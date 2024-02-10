Summer sport heats up in Horsham on a 31 degree Saturday swelter

Horsham's cricketers kicked off day one of two-day contests on Saturday, February 10.
Amongst the round 11 HCA action, the Horsham Saints hosted Blackheath Dimboola at Coughlin Park.
At nearby City Oval, Horsham Tigers hosted Lubeck Murtoa.
It was a top-of-the-table clash at Nhill's Davis Park as Homers travelled to take on West Wimmera.
Whilst Noradjuha Recreation Reserve hosted the Bullants and Laharum.
Coughlin Park Bowls Club hosted the second-placed Nhill in the final round of the Wimmera Playing Area's division one weekend pennant regular season.
In other matches, Horsham City wrapped up the minor premiership with a home win over Goroke/Edenhope.
Horsham Golf faced Dimboola, whilst Sunnyside travelled to Kaniva.
Central Park was the place to be for round 13 of the CWTA pennant competition.
Ladder leaders Horsham Lawn faced Drung South, whilst the home side played St Michaels.
Attention then turned to the Horsham Basketball Stadium for the CBL South-West grand finals.
Portland faced Mount Gambier in the women's before Horsham looked to take down minor premiers Mount Gambier.
