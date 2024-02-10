Hornets defeated by Lakers as capacity crowd flocks to grand finals

The Horsham Basketball Association hosted the CBL South West grand finals on Saturday, February 10, but it did not go as the locals hoped.
Despite an eight-point half time lead, the Hornets were felled by the minor premier Mount Gambier Lakers 100-88 in front of a capacity crowd.
The come-from-behind win was spearheaded by Lakers' sharpshooter Simon Berkefeld, who scored a game-high 37 points and was voted the grand final MVP.
Matthew Brown was the standout for the Hornets; he finished with a team-high 25 points in his last match for the club.
Mitch Martin led by example, whilst a targeted defence contained Austin McKenzie.
Both Max and Cody Bryan impressed at both ends of the floor.
A semi-final loss ended the Lady Hornets' dream of a home grand final.
Instead, the Horsham watched a dominant Portland outfit claim a 63-40 win over Mount Gambier.
After a tight first half, the Coasters overpowered the Lakers on their way to the 23-point win.
Tyleah Barr top-scored with 21 points and was voted as the MVP.
