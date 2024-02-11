The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Three men charged following burglary in Dimboola, service station targeted

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated February 12 2024 - 10:32am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged three men following an alleged burglary in Dimboola last week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.