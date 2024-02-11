Three men charged following burglary in Dimboola, service station targeted

Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged three men following an alleged burglary in Dimboola last week.
It is alleged a stolen Ford Falcon pulled up outside a service station on Ellerman Street, where two men got out and smashed the front windows of the store at about 12.35am on Monday, February 5.
They allegedly stole cigarettes, tobacco products, and cash before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.\
Responding police sighted the Ford along Remembrance Drive in Burrumbeet, heading towards Ballarat.
It was then located at a licensed premises on Lydiard Street a short time later.
Police entered the premises and arrested three men.
Cigarettes and lighters were seized from inside the vehicle, and cash allegedly stolen in the burglary was located on the men arrested.
A 19-year-old Lucas man has been charged with burglary, theft of motor vehicle, and possessing prescription drug of dependence.
He has been remanded in custody and will next face Ballarat Magistrates' Court on 20 February.
A 19-year-old Mount Pleasant man has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, theft of stolen goods, and handling stolen goods.
He has been remanded to face Ballarat Magistrates' Court on 19 February.
A 20-year-old Mount Pleasant man was charged with theft of the motor vehicle and possessing a drug dependence.
He was bailed to face Ballarat Magistrates' Court on March.4
