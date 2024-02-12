The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Horsham's pockets are enjoying the cans to coins story of recycling

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
February 12 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AXIS Worx is a certified Social Enterprise that employs 40 people with disability.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.