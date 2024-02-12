Horsham's pockets are enjoying the cans to coins story of recycling

AXIS Worx is a certified Social Enterprise that employs 40 people with disability.
The Automated Depot at 134 Golf Course Rd has paid back over $200,000 to the community since November 1, 2023, when it was first opened.
They will welcome you if you have 20, 50, 200, or 2000+ containers to recycle.
Please don't underestimate your positive impact on our supported employees helping you process your containers.
If you still need to check out the Automated Depot, you can visit and see how easy it is to count your containers.
The TOMRA Cleanaway system is based on supporting not-for-profit organisations like AXIS Worx and, similarly, other organizations where a further 12 facilities have been established throughout Victoria, including one which employs people recently released from prison with a focus on jobs for females.
The technology installed at the facility reads the barcodes and sorts plastic from aluminum cans.
The PET containers are recycled at two Victorian sites, Albury and Altona, and the aluminum is recycled in South Korea.
"It's a bottle-to-bottle model," Ben Murphy, project manager for Cleanaway, said.
"Bottles are recycled into bottles, so it's a win-win model."
A second Can Recycling Collection point is open at Horsham Skate Park on the corner of Park Terrace and Natimuk Road.
