Offender snapped on CCTV, police seek help in identifying the person

Police have released the following report, hoping the public can provide information to identify the offender pictured here from CCTV footage.
The offence occurred at the IGA in St Arnaud in January 2024 and caught on CCTV.
On January 9 at approximately 4pm an unknown offender walked into Weirs IGA Napier Street in St Arnaud
The male walked around IGA, took some meat trays, put them in his jacket, and left the store without paying
Police report the male appeared drug or alcohol affected.
The male was about 5'11. Caucasian, solid build, wearing a black and white check jacket and dark pants
If anyone has any information on the identity of the male please contact St Arnaud Police Station at 54951000
Or by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000
For general enquiries with police call 131 444
For emergencies call Triple Zero 000
