Emotional victory: Gurry secures Cardross Memorial, Baxter's double shines

Both Andrea Gurry (Nhill) and Heather Baxter (Murtoa) trained winning doubles across the two meetings the club held in the past week.
Tuesday, February 6, was an emotional victory for Gurry when she won the Cardross Memorial for close friend Kerry Prowse.
The day kicked off with victory to Lightning Jedda for Tracey Salter and Greg Turnbull (Crowlands) in smart fashion.
Lightning Jedda jumped straight to the front and burst away on the field to win by six lengths in the very smart time of 23:29sec.
Gurry then achieved what she was so desperately hoping she could do and that was win the 410m Grade 5 Cardross Memorial for close friends Kerry Prowse and Rodney Millington.
Xylus Bale was her chance, positioning up second going through the turn.
In its 96th race, the four-year-old swept down to the outside to take the lead turning for home.
But was hit with challenges from all angles and hit the line with his head in front to pull off the victory in the great time of 23:13sec.
Spring Port then followed up with victory in the following race giving Gurry a race to race double and four straight wins the three-year-old.
It was a superb front running exhibition for Spring Port over the 485m journey, stopping the clock in 27:41sec, marking a new personal best for the track over the distance.
Raven Quail provided Gurry with her third victory of the week winning on the Friday meetings race card.
Heather Baxter led in her double on the Friday, February 9, meeting with Weblec Whistler and Aria's Melody duly saluting.
Weblec Whistler was an impressive maiden winner, jumping to the front and displaying a great front running exhibition winning comfortably in the smart time of 23:44sec.
Aria's Melody then produced a carbon copy front running effort fighting off all challenges to win in the quick time of 23:27sec.
The next meetings scheduled for Horsham are Tuesday - February 20 and 27 - before a Friday, March 1, meeting to kickoff autumn.
