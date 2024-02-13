The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Emotional victory: Gurry secures Cardross Memorial, Baxter's double shines

By Peter Carter
February 14 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerry Prowse and Andrea Gurry at winning post with Xylus Bale. Picture by Peter Carter
Kerry Prowse and Andrea Gurry at winning post with Xylus Bale. Picture by Peter Carter

Both Andrea Gurry (Nhill) and Heather Baxter (Murtoa) trained winning doubles across the two meetings the club held in the past week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.