The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Several schools to close, catastrophic fire danger warning for Wimmera

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated February 12 2024 - 4:39pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Several school have announced they would be closed on February 13 as catastrophic fire danger warning for Wimmera. File Picture
Several school have announced they would be closed on February 13 as catastrophic fire danger warning for Wimmera. File Picture

Country Fire Authority chief officer Jason Heffernan said predicted conditions would be some of the most dangerous grassfire conditions since the Black Summer of 2019-20.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.