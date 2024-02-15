Premier commends Dadswell Bridge community, firefighters for bushfire response

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan and state Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes met with the tireless volunteers and crew members following the devastating Mt Stapylton bushfire.
The state leader toured the fire-affected township as part of a tour of the Grampians National Park to see firsthand the blaze's effect on the communities.
She met and personally thanked the CFA crews that fought back the fire, saving homes and lives in the process.
"I want to thank Captain Peter Jackman and his team who went out on the local truck, protecting houses, families, livestock in this community," Ms Allen said.
"The response of the CFA, volunteers and the broader community really speaks to the great volumes of the commitment of region and rural Victorians."
The state leader visited the Horsham Incident Control Centre on February 14 but could only access Dadswell Bridge, and Pomonal was deemed safe on Thursday, February 15.
She acknowledged the loss of one home in Dadswell Bridge and at least 24 homes in Pomonal; however, that number may increase as assessments continue.
"That's really tough for those families and it reverberates throughout the communities," she said.
"That's why Jaclyn and I, the commissioner and community representatives wanted to be here and thank the volunteers for both how they responded in the event of an emergency as well as how they are supporting each other."
The state leader thanked the Wimmera and Grampians communities for following the advice issued on Tuesday afternoon to evacuate, noting Victorians had learned the lessons from the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires.
"We are seeing great impact, but it could have been so much worse," Ms Allan said.
"Local communities heeded the warnings and left. They heeded the warnings to get safe well ahead of the fire coming through.
"I want to thank the community for that very strong response."
Victoria's Emergency Management Commissioner, Rick Nugent, praised the work of firefighters who protected many properties.
"I was fortunate enough to fly over the region... what was really clear to me the assets that were protected by the agencies," he said.
"You can see it [the fire] come right up to the doorstep... and then it's gone around because of the great work that the firefighters have done."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.