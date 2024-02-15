Homes lost to Pomonal bushfire rises to 44, one in Dadswells Bridge

The number of homes lost to the bushfires in Pomonal has risen to 44 according to the Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan.
The devastation was caused by two bushfires that have burned over 7000ha in and around the Grampians National Park since a dry lightning storm hit the region on Tuesday, February 13.
The revised figure follows reports from Thursday, February 15, of 24 homes lost in Pomonal and one in Dadswells Bridge.
"Pomonal is a little community so that is a significant proportion, perhaps as much as half of the town that has experienced loss," Ms Allan told ABC Radio Melbourne on Friday.
"There is going to be a lot of rebuilding there."
At least three businesses and 23 outbuildings have also been razed in the town.
Powercor's website is reporting 43 Pomonal customers remain without power as of 10am on Friday, February 16.
On Wednesday, February 14, the organisation estimated 260 customers were affected.
Vic Emergency and GWM Water continue to advise people not to drink the tap water.
The town's water supply was compromised due to power to the water pump being disrupted.
A drinking water trailer will be available at the Pomonal General Store to fill bottles and containers.
Community Meetings will take place in the fire affected communities of Pomonal and Dadswells Bridge on Friday, February 16.
The first will be held at the Pomonal Community Hall at 2pm, while the second one will be at the Dadswells Bridge Hall at 4pm.
