Call for independent scrutineers to be appointed for upcoming VFF meeting

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
February 19 2024 - 9:00am
United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Bernie Free, Winslow, is one of five Victorian Farmers Federation commodity group leaders calling for independent scrutineers for the upcoming annual general meeting. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
The heads of five of the Victorian Farmers Federation commodity groups have called for an independent scrutineer to be appointed for the organisation's upcoming annual general meeting.

Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

