Five wicket haul sees Laharum earn upset win against Noradjuha Toolondo

A five-wicket-haul for Laharum's Joshua Mahoney on day two of its round 11 clash with the Noradjuha Toolondo Bullants perfectly backed-up his side's day one batting determination.
Facing tough odds, Mahoney's bowling (5/26 off 16) earned the Demons an unlikely win.
Jamie Byrne and Justtin Combe put together a 45-run opening partnership before both wickets fell in quick succession.
Matthew Combe (55) and Troy Dumesny (44) were a force through the middle order, but it would not be enough.
Bullants would finish all out for 179, 16 runs shy of the target Laharum had set.
Resuming day two at 2/9, Homers had some work to do if they wanted to chase down West Wimmera's 244-run total.
Luke Miller stuck around for 45 balls, scoring 12 runs, while Adam Atwood scored 20 off 33, but wickets fell consistently and quickly through Homers' lower order.
The Warriors' Nathan Alexander did the damage, taking figures of 6/34 off his 13 overs.
Alexander shared all but one of West Wimmera's 26 overs bowling with Xavier Bone.
Bone took Homers' final wicket to end the side's innings, all out for 69.
Seeking the outright victory, West Wimmera turned Homers around, but a stout defence from Atwood and Patrick Mills saw the side hold its wickets for 23 overs to see out the day.
Atwood finished not out for 52.
Gary Davidson and Dezi Carter returned to the crease for Horsham Saints as the side's clash with Blackheath Dimboola resumed.
Saints' started back up a 2/59, needing 76 runs to match the opposition's first innings total.
Carter's innings would not last, but Davidson stuck around.
Eventually, Davidson fell for 129 runs, while the Saints were all out for 225 and were gearing up for a tilt at the outright win.
Sam Leith and Daniel Polack combined for a competitive second wicket partnership but both batters fell in their 30's.
Sam Polack stood tall to raise his bat before, but wickets fell around him.
Blackheath Dimboola made stumps with two-wickets in hand and a 45-run lead.
Declaring at 9/221, before the day's play began, the Horsham Tigers went about seeking the outright win against Lubeck Murtoa.
Shannon Reddie shone at the top of the Mudlarks innings, scoring 69 off 84, but wickets fell around him.
Things were looking dim for Lubeck Murtoa when Oscar Gawith (50) and Xavier Shevlin (53*) combined for a 76 run partnership.
Lubeck Murtoa declared for 233, which proved enough to hold Horsham Tigers off as the Mudlarks saw the day out.
With six wickets in hand, Tigers were only six runs short of the target.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.