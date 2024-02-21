Royal titles won at Horsham Baby Showtime, supporting children with cancer

On Monday, February 19, the Baby Showtime awards attracted entrants from around the Horsham district, all keen to be dressed in their best and finest, all hoping to take home a trophy.
It was held in Horsham Plaza this year, entrants travelled from as far away as Bendigo and Warracknabeal, .
Winners taking home crowns, tiaras, and trophies this year were Queen Louise from Horsham, Ultimate Show Child Skylah of Bendigo, King Robert from Warracknabeal, Master Diamond Tyrese from Horsham, and Prince Dusty of Horsham.
Baby Showtime is about the fun of dressing up, but it has a deeper meaning behind the show; vital funds are raised at each event to support children with cancer.
The 20-dollar fee includes entry into the King and Queen division, with novelty sections costing 5 dollars to enter.
Funds raised will help children, parents, and individuals with some of the basic needs in life that become cost-prohibitive once cancer enters their lives.
Baby Show Time has been traveling Australia for the last eight years, hosting hundreds of novelty baby shows and awarding children with trophies.
KWCFA is often the lifeline that helps get from one day to the next in a terrible situation, and fundraising for Baby Showtime can help with much-needed funds.
