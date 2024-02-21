Horsham Mosque opens its doors to the community on statewide Open Day

The Horsham Mosque will open its doors to the public on the Statewide Open Day, Sunday, February 25, between 11am and 2pm at 14 Stawell Road, Horsham.
It is one of 37 mosques around Victoria participating in the Victorian Mosque Open Day.
A spokesperson for the Horsham Mosque Muslim Community, Nazmul Islam, said, " We invite the community to come and learn more about the Muslim Faith."
People will be greeted with a gift bag and a tour of the Mosque.
They will also be invited to watch Muslim prayers at 2 pm.
Members will be available at the Mosque to answer questions from the visitors about the Muslim Faith.
Light refreshments will be served during the day.
"The Horsham Mosque serves the local community and the surrounding areas, including Minyip, Rupanyup, Warracknabeal, and others," he said.
"Moreover, it's an excellent stop-by for travellers, especially between Melbourne and Adelaide.
"Travellers often stop by to pray, fill up fuel, and have a meal before heading to their destinations," he said.
The local Mosque, Horsham Jam-E Masjid, also plays a significant role as an educational centre where students from local schools previously visited to understand the Islamic Faith and the Muslim community.
"The Victorian Mosque Open Day is an annual event that seeks to bring the Victorian community closer to Muslims around the state. In Islam, we believe in the power of community, outreach, and sharing our faith traditions with all who wish to learn more," Mr Nazmul Islam said.
The annual Open Day is supported by the Victorian Government and facilitated by the Islamic Council of Victoria.
Victorian Mosque Open Day 2024 is expected to host almost 8,000 Victorians and include various community activities.
