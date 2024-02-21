The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham Mosque opens its doors to the community on statewide Open Day

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated February 21 2024 - 5:03pm, first published 3:00pm
The Horsham Mosque will open its doors to the public on the Statewide Open Day, Sunday, February 25, between 11am and 2pm at 14 Stawell Road, Horsham.

