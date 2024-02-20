VFF president calls for unity, sticks by planned constitutional changes

The Victorian Farmers Federation president says the organisation received about 1000 proxy votes, prior to the annual general meeting - split evenly between supporters of constitutional changes and those opposed.
President Emma Germano said it was a "very hostile" AGM but called for unity, adding constitutional change would again be put to members.
At the last minute, the VFF board decided not to put contentious changes to the constitution to the AGM.
"The decision, by no means, suggests the board is of the opinion the constitution is fit for purpose, or it doesn't need changing," she said.
"But we want to ensure every single one of you who has said they didn't get the opportunity to engage, or who felt there was misinformation, or your voices weren't heard, has the opportunity to absolutely engage, independently with the organisation."
She said an independent party would be appointed to manage proxy collection.
"The next time there is a vote, in this organisation, whether it be proxy collection for meetings or elected officials, we can make sure it's fair and reasonable," she said.
Ms Germano told the meeting she believed half of the members wanted constitutional change, while the other half where saying "perhaps we want to change for the future, but perhaps we want to stay the same".
"We are at a pivotal point, we are at a crossroads - and the only way through, whether we like it or not, is together," Ms Germano said.
"If we are going to shout at each other from our paddocks, and through the media, the cost of that is reduced output of advocacy from the organisation."
Those opposed to the changes to the constitution had said they wanted to move forward "but they haven't said how," she said.
Infighting had cost the organisation 400 members in 12 months, "the damage is unbelievable", she told the meeting.
"Our land tax bill for Farrer House (VFF headquarters) will be going up by $100,000 - that's another 200 members we need, just to pay the land tax bill," she said.
Ms Germano said the world had "totally shifted" from 10 or 20 years ago and the government no longer had to listen as the VFF.
"If yelling at each other, via the media, worked as an advocacy strategy , the native timber industry would not have been shut down," she said.
"They (the government) don't care, they have the votes."
The board made the decision to withdraw the resolutions on the constitution, as it was the only way to reduce risk of future legal action, she said.
Chief financial officer Ante Dragovic told the meeting last financial year revenue was down by $800,000, with member income dropping by $220,000 and levies declined by $241,000.
In 2022, the VFF had a deficit of $1.8 million, but that had been reduced to $204,000 - "that's a great result, but there is still a lot of work to do, to get that into positive," he said.
During the meeting, Ms Germano did not allow motions from the floor and rejected a no-confidence motion from Rupanyup grain grower, Andrew Weidemann.
She said "no legal effect could be given to any no confidence motion, anyway."
After the meeting Ms Germano said the organisation needed to continually change.
"A lot of things people are expressing dissatisfaction with are happening, right now, in accordance with the current constitution," she said.
The board had acknowledged clearer language would enable people to understand what was happening, under the current constitution, she said.
"It was in order to stop legal challenges coming at us - there are things that were raised, where people are feeling upset, but where they don't have sound understanding of the current constitution and governance processes we are already utilising."
She said canning the organisation was putting off many potential members - "they are saying 'why would I join this political rabble?" - with 400 members leaving in the last year.
"Up until 2021-2023, we didn't lose any voting members, for the first time in 15 years," she said.
"There is no doubt, when you have seen the decline stop, then you see it start again its directly related to the fractured conversations, occurring at the present time."
Grains Council president Craig Henderson, Berriwillock, said he knew how many proxies opposed the changes to the constitution
"They were going to get cleaned up on this new constitution," he said.
He said the vote should have gone ahead.
"One thing has to happen, the president and the board must go - clean this up and get some trust into an organisation that had a tremendous reputation."
