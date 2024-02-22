Making an impression: Mobile tattoo artist creating a buzz in the Wimmera

Everyone dreams of being their own boss; Colin Woolford has achieved that dream and more.
The tattoo artist travels around Australia with his partner, Kellie Ryder, in their mobile studio.
The pair pulled into Minyip this week to enjoy the serenity and give some locals some new ink.
"I've been tattooing the 18 years," he said.
"I was working with Art n Soul tattoo studio in Adelaide, which was voted Australia's best studio for nine years in a row. It got to the stage where I was working so many hours and I was sick of working in the same four walls."
While working with many celebrities, including the iconic Angry Anderson, he knew something had to change.
A year ago, Mr Woolford branched out and bought a campervan; together, they work where and when they want.
"I'm kind of semi-retired," he said.
"I've owned my studio for 10 years and don't want to work full time, so this set-up is great. We have nine months worth of gas on board, 1000 litres of water at all times.
"We just cruise around Australia and enjoy ourselves along the way. Occasionally, we pull into small towns and give locals the opportunity to access an experienced artist. Everyone has been very nice and welcoming."
Mr Woolford said working around Australia has its challenges.
"The biggest challenge is being on licensing in different states," he said. "They're all different."
