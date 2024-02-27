Save the Wimmera Food Bowl, what do we want food or mining say farmers

Almost 80 farmers, all at different stages of the mining on-farm experience, attended a farmers-only meeting at Taylors Lake Hall on Friday, February 9.
They came from Dooen, Horsham, Lalbert, Wartook, Murtoa, Naracoorte, and Kalkee to share their concerns and experiences about proposed and current mining on farmland in the Wimmera and surrounding districts.
Some were in the early stages, others were waiting to hear if licenses would be approved and what would happen to their farms, and others were at the rehabilitation of their farm after mining stage.
The farmers-only meeting was arranged by a group of farmers facing the impact of the proposed open-cut rare earth mineral Avonbank Mine at Dooen, 15 kilometres north of Horsham.
Their dealings with WIM Resource Pty Ltd about the proposed Avonbank Mine have been ongoing for over a decade.
About 4000 hectares of farming land will be inside the Mine footprint surrounding the WITF terminal and Dooen farming community.
Due to Horsham's location in the Murray Basin, the area to the east and south of the city contains extensive deposits of mineral sands, primarily ilmenite, zircon, and rutile.
Preliminary exploration was conducted in the 1980s at Drung, 20 kilometres east of Horsham, but the Conservation Council of Australia opposed the exploration, citing the long-term consequences of mining activity and the possibility of inadequate land rehabilitation.
In June 2018, the Victorian State Government granted new mining exploration leases for the Wimmera region.
The farmers argue that saving the Wimmera Food Bowl is more valuable than mining to the region; farming is sustainable, and mining has an end date.
"Some people here tonight will be impacted in a small way; others will be affected in a big way if a license to mine on our farms is approved," MC Dooen landowner Dean Johns said.
"Some will lose their homes and land; others will each lose part of their farming land to the Mine for many years; some living close to the mine footprint may face moving away due to dust and noise," he said.
"This is having an impact on our mental health and that of our neighbors, and we hope that coming together will help us all; we don't want anyone to suffer," he said.
Discussion at the meeting included the impact four mines circling Horsham, within a 35-kilometer radius, would have on the community, farming production, schools, homes, and water quality.
Some questioned the rehabilitation of land, asking how you can rehabilitate the land to its former state after it has been ripped apart and has had tons of minerals removed.
Sixth-generation family farmer Gavin Puls said he refused access to his land when approached by companies testing for minerals, but eventually allowed testing without realising the impact that could have.
"I should have sought professional advice earlier," he said.
"We're farmers, not negotiators.
"Sharing my experience may help those of you just beginning the process."
Mr. Chris Johns, a Dooen farmer, will lose the family home and farming land for up to the life span of the proposed mine, which is 40 years. He said his concerns extended to the effects on the wider community
"We are not just concerned about ourselves, but the community as a whole, including the uncertain future, the young farmers waiting to take over family farms face," he said.
"This is devastating our elderly parents. We try to protect them as much as possible, but it kills me to see what this is doing to them," he said.
Guest speakers at the meeting included farmer and veterinarian Beth McGennisken, Dooen farmer Gavin Puls, Dooen Farmers Chris and Donna Johns, Dooen landowner Dean Johns, farmer Russell Heard, Lisa Gervasoni from the VFF, farmer Ian Ross, and retired Bendigo Engineer Ian McGee.
A written request for a meeting with the Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Emma Kealy, was signed by 63 farmers.
The WMT has contacted the Member for Lowan Emma Kealey for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.