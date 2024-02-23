Rebels to go up in big lights amid bumper start to boys, girls' seasons

A COUNTRY triple-header in Ballarat for the first time is a win for the city, set to host the most talented male under-18 footballers from regional Victoria.
All six clubs Coates Talent League country clubs will play at Mars Stadium on Sunday, April 7, in a fixture traditionally reserved for Bendigo's Queen Elizabeth Oval.
The triple-header has long been a chance for AFL scouts to take a closer look at players all in the one spot.
For Ballarat, Greater Western Victoria Rebels' rivals Gippsland Power and Murray Bushrangers and their families will also stay in town for the weekend, based at Federation University.
The Rebels will play the third of the country showdowns against Dandenong Stingrays.
In a big start to the season, Rebels boys and girls' teams are also set to have their games up in big lights.
In another first, both Rebels' marquee teams will feature in an Easter nighttime double-header at Geelong's GMHBA Stadium.
The clash - set for Thursday, March 28 - has developed into an Easter tradition between the Rebels and Falcons at Lake Wendouree's home ground CE Brown Reserve.
Rebels talent development manager Brooke Brown said this was a date both clubs had pencilled in the diary for awhile, hoping the AFL stadium would be available.
This is where the girls will also open their under-18 season.
"It will be under the big lights and there's the new stand [named after Cats' premiership captain Joel Selwood]," Brown said.
The Rebels boys open their season four days earlier in a bout against Bendigo Pioneers at Learmonth Reserve on Sunday, March 24, due to the Western Bulldogs' clash against Gold Coast Suns at Mars Stadium on the same day.
Brown said it was a great way to thank Learmonth Football Club, which had been "nothing short of amazing" in welcoming the Rebels for training whenever it was needed.
Rebels boys' under-16 squad will also be in action for this fixture.
The Rebels are also set to play under lights at Warrnambool's Reid Oval on Saturday, May 25.
This will also be against the Falcons, whose territory originally included the south-west coastal city.
A twilight fixture for the girls, and night match for the boys aims to attract support from families and south-west clubs in the Rebels' region after their playing duties.
The Rebels' fixture also features five double-headers at Mars Stadium and a trip to Mildura for the boys to play the Pioneers in their outer-region.
Round one: v Bendigo Pioneers at Learmonth Reserve, March 24, 1pm
Round two: v Geelong Falcons at GMHBA Stadium, March 28, 7.10pm
Round three: v Dandenong Stingrays at MARS Stadium, April 7, 3pm
Round four: Bye
Round five: Bye
Round six: Bendigo Pioneers at MARS Stadium, May 5, 2.10pm
Round seven: v Gippsland Power at La Trobe University, May 12, 11am
Round eight: v Western Jets at MARS Stadium, May 19, 2.10pm
Round nine: v Geelong Falcons at Reid Oval, May 25, 6.10pm
Round 10: v Dandenong Stingrays at MARS Stadium, June 1, 2.10pm
Round 11: v Tassie Devils at Highgate Recreation Reserve, June 16, 2pm
Round 12: v Murray Bushrangers at Windy Hill, June 23, 1.10pm
Round 13: Bye
Round 14: v Bendigo Pioneers at Mildura Recreation Reserve, July 7, 11am
Round 15: Bye
Round 16: v Calder Cannons at MARS Stadium, July 28, 2.10pm
Round 17: v Gippsland Power at ETU Stadium, August 3, 11.30am
Round 18: v Oakleigh Chargers at RSEA Park, August 18, 1.30pm
Round 19: v Geelong Falcons at oval to be determined, August 24, 12pm
Round one: v Geelong Falcons at GMHBA Stadium, March 24, 1pm
Round two: Bye
Round three: v Northern Knights Talent at Preston City Oval, April 20, 1.30pm
Round four: v Tassie Devils at La Trobe University, April 28, 1pm
Round five: v Bendigo Pioneers at MARS Stadium, May 5, 12pm
Round six: v Gippsland Power at La Trobe University, May 12, 1.30pm
Round seven: v Northern Knights at Mars Stadium, May 19, 12pm
Round eight: v Geelong Falcons at Reid Oval, May 25, 4pm
Round nine: v Dandenong Stingrays, at MARS stadium, June 1, 12pm
Round 10: v Bendigo Pioneers, at Windy Hill, June 15, 1pm
Round 11: Bye
Round 12: v Murray Bushrangers at Highgate Recreation Reserve, June 29, 12pm
Round 13: Bye
Round 14: v Calder Cannons at MARS Stadium, June 28, 12pm
Round 15: v Gippsland Power at ETU Stadium, August 3, 2pm
Round 16: v Western Jets at Chirnside Park (Avalon Airport Oval), August 18, 11am
Round 17: v Geelong Falcons at oval to be determined, August 24, 12pm
