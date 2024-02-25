Bushfire recovery contractor appointed for Dadswell Bridge, Pomonal

The first steps of recovery from the February 13 Grampians bushfires are underway.
A lead contractor was appointed for the Federal and Victorian Government's coordinated cleanup, jointly funded through the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Disaster recovery specialist Hansen Yuncken will work with local sub-contractors to complete the complex projects that saw 46 homes lost in Pomonal and Dadswells Bridge.
Demolition of damaged houses, asbestos and other hazard removal will be included as part of the cleanup in the affected communities, while hazardous tree removal will also be part of the work completed.
Federal Emergency Management minister Murray Watt said helping people "get back on their feet" is a priority.
"This clean up is a priority which will ensure the local community have safe access to homes and debris is removed," he said.
"We will continue to work closely with the Victorian Government to help communities recover, through the joint support under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements."
Victorian Emergency Services minister Jaclyn Symes said it was important to get the project underway.
"We are getting on with the cleanup, working with Councils and the community, so that properties are safe and essential infrastructure is restored," she said.
"Councils and other agencies have already been on the ground helping communities clear debris - this additional support will ensure that we fast-track the cleanup and ensure that people can start their recovery as fast as possible."
The State Government will also establish a centralised green waste facility for the cleanup.
