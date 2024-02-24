HRCC looking for leadership program participants keen to make a difference

Residents interested in making a difference in the community are being encouraged to enrol in the Horsham Rural City Council's community leadership program.
The three-month program is designed to generate an engaged, proactive and diverse pool of potential candidates for the 2024 Horsham Rural City Council Election.
Expressions of interest open from next Wednesday.
Chief Executive Officer Sunil Bhalla said the leadership program was a key recommendation of the 2023 Municipal Monitor Report and would be delivered independently from Council.
"This program is intended for existing, new and emerging leaders of community groups within our municipality," Mr Bhalla said.
"The Victorian Local Governance Association will run a series of courses between May and July 2024. There is no cost for the participants other than their time and commitment to participating fully in the program.
"Participants will learn about community leadership, communication approaches, public speaking, goal setting and monitoring, understanding community and diversity, reflection and resilience.
"We look forward to seeing participants' leadership skills develop for the benefit of our broader community," he said.
Through the program, participants will practice good governance, build a strong knowledge base about the business of local government, develop frameworks that contextualise their own experiences and aspirations, and enable and influence change.
To achieve an effective outcome from the program, a maximum of 25 participants has been recommended.
Three members of the public with a background in community or executive leadership will make up an independent selection panel, to be announced soon.
All participants are to apply by submitting an expression of interest demonstrating how they satisfy the program criteria.
Participants must be at least 18-years-old and have;
Application forms and further information will be available here from Wednesday 28 February.
