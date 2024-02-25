Woman faces court charged with drug, culpable driving causing child's death

A 22-year-old Western district woman has faced court charged with culpable driving causing the death of a toddler.
Shayla Dewitte was charged by Victoria Police Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives following a fatal single-car crash in Halls Gap on March, 2, 2023.
She appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on February 23, 2024, charged with culpable driving causing death, drug driving and associated offences.
Victoria Police previously said a toddler suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was airlifted to hospital where she later died.
On Friday Amanda Hurst, representing Ms Dewitte, asked the court for an adjournment, stating the defence needed time to obtain another report into the woman's "level of intoxications".
"We need that second opinion to give (legal) advice," she said.
"We just want to make sure we're advising her properly."
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge questioned why those arrangements couldn't be made while the woman waited for the matter to be heard in the county court but then ultimately agreed to an eight-week adjournment.
He adjourned the case until April 27, 2024, for a further committal mention in the same court.
