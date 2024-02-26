The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property

Hospitals' cash crisis an emergency

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
February 26 2024 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grampians Health, which includes Horsham, notched a $25.26 million deficit in first quarter of the 2023-24 financial year. File picture
Grampians Health, which includes Horsham, notched a $25.26 million deficit in first quarter of the 2023-24 financial year. File picture

Earlier this month, The Wimmera Mail-Times, along with The Courier in Ballarat, The Standard in Warrnambool and the The Bendigo Advertiser, revealed the state hospital system racked up a $697 million operating deficit - spending significantly more than its budget - in the first quarter of the 2023-24 financial year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.