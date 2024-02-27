The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Electoral Structure Review Yarriambiack Shire Council, lose a councillor

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
February 27 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yarriambiack Shire faces a change to its councillor numbers when constituents go to the polls in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.