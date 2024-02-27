The Wimmera Mail-Times
Food, drinks and private fire units, community prepares to defend its own

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
February 27 2024 - 12:00pm
Buangor and surrounding community members are advised that due to the extreme fire danger forecast for Wednesday, February 28, a community meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 27, at 6.30 pm at the Buangor Sports Centre to prepare and implement a plan for Wednesday.

