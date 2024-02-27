The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Shock death of Wimmera grain grower who had a 'passion for agriculture'

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated February 28 2024 - 2:48pm, first published February 27 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warracknabeal mixed farmer Mick Morcom was killed in a tragic accident, on his farm, on Friday. Picture supplied
Warracknabeal mixed farmer Mick Morcom was killed in a tragic accident, on his farm, on Friday. Picture supplied

Wimmera grain grower - described as having 'a passion for agriculture' - has died in a freak accident on his property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.