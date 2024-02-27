New Victorian safety campaign targets injuries, deaths among older farmers

The state's peak agricultural lobby group has launched a new safety campaign for older farmers.
Victorian Farmers Federation Making our Farmers Safer Committee chair Danyel Cucinotta said the campaign centres on a new handbook, Stay Farming Longer and Safer: A practical guide for older farmers and their families.
She said it was targeted at farmers aged over 60.
"It's been written by farmers and for farmers, of the same age group," Ms Cucinotta said.
"They showed so much empathy and compassion in the way they wrote this - including the language and the kinds of issues older farmers may be experiencing," Ms Cucinotta said.
Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show the 2021 census recorded 18,349 people, over 60, were directly employed in agriculture.
That represented nearly a third of Victoria's agricultural workforce.
Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) figures show nationally the proportion of agricultural workers aged 65 and older increased from 18 to 20 per cent, between 2016 and 2021.
"In 2022, over 40 per cent of all farm deaths were tragically in people aged over 60," Ms Cucinotta said.
"Everyone deserves to go home safely at night, and this handbook is a step in the right direction."
"It's so important that we disrupt the 'it'll be right mentality' when it comes to farm safety.
"We know complacency kills, and it's through resources such as this handbook that we shift the dial."
She said there had been a genuine lack of engagement with the age group in the past.
Ms Cucinotta said farmers aged over 60 were extremely experienced, so having a conversation about doing things differently could be hard.
"But it is changing, I saw that with the makeup of the steering committee which wrote the guidebook - to see so many farmers who really wanted to participate and change the culture in that age group was impressive."
She said it was hoped to build on the success of Child Safety Handbook, which had been downloaded 6000 times.
Peter Holmes, Badaginnie, joined 3000 ewes this year and said strength was an issue.
He's 76 and said he certainly hadn't got the strength now, he had when he was much younger.
"I have a young bloke, he's as strong as an ox, and helps me," Mr Holmes said.
"I still get up at 5 o'clock in the morning and get out as quickly as I can, but I fade very quickly at night and often go to sleep on the couch before the ABC weather map comes on."
He said older farmers had to take "a little bit of extra care - and a camp on the couch after lunch, 10 minutes on the couch is, essential.
"It just recharges your batteries."
Mr Holmes said complacency crept in, as farmers aged.
"You've done it that way, all your life, and you just don't take the care you used to," he said.
Labour saving devices were also available for many activities on the farm, especially for drafting or drenching and dealing with foot issues.
"I was just saying to the young fellow who was working with me that years ago we only had hand secateurs, we pulled the sheep out of the pen like the shearers did and sat on a four gallon tin with a folded up wheat bag and did it that way," he said.
"Drafting sheep up a race, big heavy Merinos or cross-bred ewes, it's sort of beyond me now - it's too hard."
Ms Cucinotta said the much-needed handbook filled a hole within the industry.
"This handbook has been created with the goal to prompt thoughtful consideration of changes, both big and small, that can enhance safety outcomes that is led by farmers, for farmers," she said.
"There is no other resource out there like this for older farmers. I'm so proud that this handbook now exists, but it's all for nothing if farmers don't use it."
The campaign and accompanying handbook have been created as part of the VFF Making Our Farms Safer project, a free farm safety education and support service for Victorian farmers, funded through Agriculture Victoria.
You can find the Making Our Farms Safer project on all social media platforms and download a free copy of the handbook at www.makingourfarmssafer.org.au
