The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New Victorian safety campaign targets injuries, deaths among older farmers

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated February 28 2024 - 1:31pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sheep producer, Peter Holmes, swears by 10-minute nap, after lunch, as part of his safety regime. Picture by Andrew Miller
Sheep producer, Peter Holmes, swears by 10-minute nap, after lunch, as part of his safety regime. Picture by Andrew Miller

The state's peak agricultural lobby group has launched a new safety campaign for older farmers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.