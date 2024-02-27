School closures across Wimmera as region braces for catastrophic conditions

Schools across the Wimmera will remain closed on Wednesday, February 28, as the CFA expects to see 'catastrophic fire danger' conditions.
The Department of Education's Bushfire and Grassfire Preparedness Policy requires all schools and early childhood services on the (Bushfire At-Risk Register) BARR and the Category four list to close when a Catastrophic day is forecast in their fire weather district.
The following schools are included on the department's BARR:
Apsley Primary School, Concongella Primary School, Dimboola Memorial Secondary College, St Peter's Lutheran School (Dimboola), Great Western Primary School, Halls Gap Primary School, Laharum Primary School, Marnoo Primary School, Horsham College (McKenzie Creek Campus), Navarre Primary School, St Arnaud Secondary College, St Patrick's School (St Arnaud).
The following schools are included on the department's category four list:
Edenhope College, St Malachy's School (Edenhope), Goroke P-12 College, Horsham West and Haven Primary School, Holy Trinity Lutheran College (Horsham), Horsham Primary School, Jeparit Primary School, Kaniva College, Minyip Primary School, Murtoa College, Our Lady Help of Christians School (Murtoa), Natimuk Primary School, Nhill College, Nhill Lutheran School, St Patrick's School (Nhill), Rupanyup Primary School, St Arnaud Primary School, St Patrick's School (Stawell), Stawell Secondary College, Stawell West Primary School, St Mary's School (Warracknabeal), Warracknabeal Primary School, Warracknabeal Secondary College.
The full list of Victorian school on the BARR list or the category four list can be found on the department of education's website.
Additionally, V/Line coach services will not be operating through the region.
Passengers are advised to check the V/Line website or mobile app for the latest travel information.
