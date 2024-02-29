Clubs to benefit from next round of country football netball grant program

Three football and netball clubs from across the Wimmera have been named in the latest round of the Country Football Netball Program.
The Nhill and District Sporting Club, Kaniva Leeor United and Tatyoon are three of the 12 clubs to benefit from funding, with more than $2.5 million to be invested in 2024.
Hindmarsh Shire Council received notification on Monday, February 26, that the application for the construction of AFL-compliant changerooms and under-cover tiered spectator seating had been approved.
President of the Nhill Tigers Football and Netball Club, Mr Rob Bell, thanked the people behind the scenes for getting to the stage where the grandstand will be rebuilt.
"It means a lot to the club; since the grandstand was pulled down, there has been a lot of lobbying to rebuild," Mr Bell said.
"There's been a lot of people who put in a lot of hard work. They've applied for grants over the years, and we haven't been successful.
"To finally get through to the stage where we can see a build happening, that'd be great for the club."
The council will receive $250,000 through the Victorian Government's 2023-2024 Country Football Netball Program.
In addition to the funding announced by the Victorian Government, the council has also allocated $760,000 through the Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program phase 4.
HSC will contribute an additional $440,000, and the Nhill and District Sporting Club will contribute another $50,000 for the $1.5 million project.
The tender process will commence in April this year, with an estimated completion time of 12-18 months.
Hindmarsh Shire Council mayor Brett Ireland was pleased with the outcome for both the sporting club and the wider community.
"The facility is an important part of our shire and contributes to a healthy, active, and inclusive community. Congratulations to all involved in writing and implementing this grant," Cr Ireland said.
Head of AFL Victoria Greg Madigan was thankful for the ongoing support of the Victorian government for the continued investment in local clubs across the state.
"The funding support provided via the Country Football and Netball Program continues to have a major impact on local football clubs and communities across Victoria, which benefit greatly from the development of new and upgraded facilities," Mr Madigan said.
The Country Football Netball Program started in 2005 and was developed in partnership with the Victorian State Government, AFL, AFL Victoria, and Netball Victoria.
More than $40.2 million has been invested in greater than 575 country football and netball infrastructure projects over the past decade.
