Aged care a natural fit for Lakeside Living's new manager Lady Anne Vidal

The new nurse unit manager of Edenhope's Lakeside Living Care Community, Lady Anne Vidal is relishing her decision to move into aged care nursing.
After 10 years of acute nursing in the Philippines, Ms Vidal moved to Australia with her family in 2019 and after completing her bridging course.
She started as a registered nurse in the acute ward at what is now Grampians Health's Edenhope campus.
Soon after her move, Anne said she became interested in aged care because it was non-existent in her homeland.
"In the Philippines there is no such thing as aged care because in our culture we look after our parents and grandparents in our own home," Ms Vidal said.
"As that culture comes natural to me, I was fascinated by the aged care community here and wanted to work in that environment, so I completed a post-graduate certificate in aged care and then made the transition.
"It has been a great move for me. Now that we have the brand new facility [it] makes it even better because the rooms are so beautiful and clean and everyone loves being here."
Edenhope campus manager Tricia MacInnes said Ms Vidal was the ideal candidate for the management role because she had worked the past four years as the associate nurse unit manager at Lakeside Living.
"Anne is very popular with both the residents and her colleagues," Ms MacInnes said.
"She was a dedicated team member who stepped up as acting manager in the interim and she was willing to go the next step so naturally we supported her to do that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.