The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Aged care a natural fit for Lakeside Living's new manager Lady Anne Vidal

By Staff Reporters
March 2 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The new nurse unit manager of Edenhope's Lakeside Living Care Community, Lady Anne Vidal is relishing her decision to move into aged care nursing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.