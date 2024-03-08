New AFL guidelines to protect local footballers from effects of concussion

Football around the Wimmera will be under the AFL's new concussion guidelines when the 2024 season kicks off in April.
The new guidelines have been introduced to safeguard players from the effects of concussion and from suffering a secondary concussion.
Under the new guidelines the earliest a player can return to play after suffering a concussion is 21 days, provided the player has safely progressed through each phase of the return-to-play program.
AFL general counsel Stephen Meade said the AFL takes very seriously the issue of concussion.
"The AFL's concussion guidelines are the most stringent concussion protocols in Australian sport both at a community and elite level and we are committed to continuing to take action to protect the safety of players at all levels of the game," Mr Meade said.
"We play a contact sport and there is always going to be risk, however over recent years we have continued to take action to strengthen match-day protocols and amend the Laws of the Game to discourage high contact, and we will continue to do so.
"We continue to listen and learn from the medical and scientific professionals and take action to deal with the important topic of concussion and player safety.
"While there are risks of injury in our sport, we will continue to act to reduce and manage those risks."
The minimum 21-day return-to-play protocol is mandatory for all AFL competitions at all ages outside of AFL and AFLW.
Because both the Wimmera and Horsham District Football and Netball Leagues are affiliated with the AFL, they will be required to adopt and uphold this new concussion protocol.
AFL Victoria is in the process of developing supporting materials and resources for leagues and clubs and will be shared when they become available.
