Total fire ban for Wimmera, Police vigilant during Labour Day long weekend

A TOTAL Fire Ban has been declared by the CFA in the Wimmera, West & South Gippsland, Central, North Central, and South West of Victoria for Saturday, March 9.
No fires can be lit in the open air between 12.01am-12.59pm.
"CFA advises people living in areas at risk of fire to activate their bush fire plan," a spokesperson said.
Know what you can and can't do - www.cfa.vic.gov.au/can.
Meanwhile, travellers will notice plenty of police on the roads throughout Operation Arid.
Victoria Police is warning of the dangers of excessive speed and fatigue this long weekend as new analysis shows a concerning number of motorists killed in single vehicle collisions.
As Victoria Police launches Operation Arid, force data shows 20 people have died in single vehicle collisions on rural roads this year.
It represents around 40% of the 52 deaths recorded across the entire state in 2024.
"The number of people killed in single vehicle collisions on rural roads is of extreme concern to police," Road Policing Acting Assistant Commissioner, John Fitzpatrick, said.
"That's why we are focussing on speed and reminding drivers to take breaks this long weekend. Operation Arid will see marked and unmarked patrol cars on the roads, along with our fleet of Alcohol and Drug Testing vehicles.
"There will also be a major police presence around music festivals and events taking place this weekend, so expect to be tested for alcohol and drugs.
"We could be anywhere, anytime this weekend. After a horrid 2023 it's up to all of us to ensure we don't see a repeat this year."
