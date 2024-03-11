The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Pitch Music & Arts Team cancel festival midway, and confirm death of patron

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
March 11 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Organisers of the Untitled Group's Pitch Festival, held during the long weekend, were forced to abandon the event midway due to fire risk, confirming the death of a patron and the hospitalisation of two other males.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.