Pitch Music & Arts Team cancel festival midway, and confirm death of patron

Organisers of the Untitled Group's Pitch Festival, held during the long weekend, were forced to abandon the event midway due to fire risk, confirming the death of a patron and the hospitalisation of two other males.
Despite cancelling many events across the region before the weekend due to the forecast of high temperatures, the organisers of the Pitch Festival advised patrons on Saturday that the festival would go ahead.
However, thousands of patrons were advised that the remainder of the festival would be cancelled due to a total fire ban, heightened fire risk, and authorities' advice.
Depending on transport availability, patrons were told to leave the site Sunday afternoon or early Monday.
The cancellation came in the wake of the death of a 23-year-old male patron of the Pitch Festival after he was airlifted to Alfred Hospital.
The death was confirmed by organisers, with an announcement that they were saddened to learn of it, and they offered condolences to everyone affected.
In addition to the 23-year-old's death, according to media reports, one male was taken to Ballarat Hospital and another to Ararat Hospital in drug-related incidents.
A spokesperson said the decision was taken with advice from authorities.
"Nobody is in immediate danger. We encourage everyone on site not to rush; calmly pack up and depart this evening or early tomorrow," the spokesperson said.
"Please ensure you have a sober and rested driver for those who have travelled in their vehicle."
Staff were on hand to help festivalgoers support the mass departure.
Patrons were advised to stay hydrated and be patient and calm with staff and each other.
Ticket holders who had paid an estimated several hundred dollars for their tickets were advised they would receive an update as more information became available, but no mention was made of reimbursement.
The festival, held in the Grampians near Moyston in Victoria, was near the now-controlled but recent bushfire area that engulfed the small towns of Pomonal and Dadwells Bridge in February and is known for poor mobile reception.
Organisers announced an alternative communication for those having difficulty with mobile services.
The organisers had been criticised in the media for proceeding with the festival after total fire bans were announced for the long weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.