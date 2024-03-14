How to take an impressive photo of the art silos

Special publication
WHETHER you've been collecting these experiences like postage stamps or you're off on the trail for the first time, being able to capture the striking beauty of silo art is the pinnacle of the experience.
Because if you don't have a photo of them, did you even see them? If you're like me, snapping photographic evidence of sites seen in the obvious way just isn't my cup of tea.
Whether you've got all the newest fandangled equipment or just have your trusty smartphone, here are some of my favourite tips for taking photos of these massive visual masterpieces.
These large and immovable objects d'art present obvious limitations with how creative you can be. However by getting low to the ground and shooting upwards, you can make sure you capture all the action depicted on the cement walls without chopping off any important bits.
For those with detachable lenses, wide-angle is definitely best when you need to get up close. Even with most smart-phones, many have the option of zooming out to capture more of the action.
Even with an older-model phone without zooming in or out functions, the lower you get and the higher you point, the better chance you've got to get it all in the frame.
While you want to maintain the integrity of the art itself, a slight fish-eye effect created by the wide-angle can add a creative flair to your snap.
If you're just passing through on a road trip and happen across these manmade monoliths, you're obviously got to work with the time of day and location of the sun you've got.
However if you are travelling specifically to see the silos, do some research ahead of time to see where and when the sun will set and rise. First thing in the morning or later in the evening, position yourself so the sun is coming up or going down from behind them. This has the potential to create light flares to add dramatic effect to your images.
If you're lucky enough to get a cloudy sky (and let's face it, luck plays a big part in spectacular photography) dramatic rain-clouds can really add pizzazz. For those not above a little bit of post-production work, bump up the contrast in the sky and you'll have more drama than an episode of Home and Away.
The hunt for unique images is never-ending. Once you start thinking of new ways to photograph popular spots, you can be surprised at what you can come up with. However there is always one unique element you have that no-one else has taken before. You!
Like the angle, getting yourself and/or your friends and family in the shot requires some perspective. You lot will be small, and the silos will be huge. If it is safe to do so, cross the road if there is one, and have the silos in the far background. Turn the camera on selfie mode, and see how you go framing yourselves on the screen with the "small" silos in the background.
If you'd rather cover yourself in honey and sleep on an ant nest than take a photo of yourself, consider having a road-trip mascot. A little companion you can place on the top of your car, or on a rock - anything nearby - and get the same effect.
