Homers crowned HCA premiers in rain affected grand final showdown

Homers have claimed the 2023/24 HCA A grade premiership with late afternoon showers helping the side across the line against West Wimmera.
Needing only 23 runs on the morning of day two, Homers claimed the first innings lead within the first hour.
Homers' Monty Wynne starred, pushing his own run total to 39.
The final wicket fell with Homers 28 runs ahead and West Wimmera eyeing a second innings comeback.
With limited time on offer, West Wimmera's Bradley Alexander came out swinging.
Scoring at a strike rate of 159.61, Alexander launched multiple maximums, including one that landed on the roof of the grand stand, and one that cleared the construction on the Hocking Street side of the ground, and needed to be chased through Sawyer Park.
Alexander's wicket fell for 83, and the Warriors declared at 3/141, with a 113-run lead and over two hours at Homers.
But, after only one over of Homers second innings at bat, play was halted for a rain shower that persisted until the game was called in favour of Homers.
