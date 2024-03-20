Farming women gather across weekend, sharing challenges and achievements

Women on Farms met in Ararat for the 34th gathering since the movement began.
Most traveled from around Victoria, with several crossing the border from South Australia to take part.
Each year, the event is organised by an individual area group.
Still, when no event appeared in 2024, a small committee led by Chris Rippon from Mt Gambier set about organising a program in Ararat.
She chaired the 2004 Horsham Women on Farms Gathering 20 years ago and has been a participant for many years.
About 80 women attended the March 2024 sessions in the Ararat RSL Function Room.
Apart from general fellowship, the highlight of the weekend was listening to individual stories about what life on the land as a woman has been like, the challenges, and why women have been overlooked for so long as legitimate farmers.
Organiser Chris Rippon was encouraged to tell her story about being a woman on a farm.
Her dreams of becoming a vet were dashed when her father became ill and needed help on the farm.
She had no regrets and helped him return to the farm and his feet.
She then took full-time work.
Later, she met and married a wonderful man, so a life of sheep, cattle, horses, and furry friends seemed to stretch before her.
Married with two children and living on a farm in South Australia, she suddenly found herself alone to manage the farm and its associated activities when her husband decided on a different path in life.
Running the farm alone didn't faze her, but there were challenges.
"There were tough times, emotionally and financially," she said.
She did the hard yards on the farm while bringing up her two children and supporting them through their education into their chosen careers.
Stock agents and bank managers often asked if they could speak to the boss man.
She overcame these hurdles to purchase four more properties and become friends with some who had asked for him years ago.
Ms Rippon loves the land, cares for livestock, and has a special connection with Mother Nature.
Her friends said she loves a good laugh and has survived and excelled because of her can-do nature.
Managing a farm was not her only commitment, as she had spent years in the CFA in management roles.
Women on Farms is for all women, including those with husbands and partners, those left through death or family breakup, and women who farm because they want to.
Planning for Woman on Farms' future was essential to the 2024 gathering.
Ideas regarding the format and which model would be the most sustainable were collated and discussed.
The format will be announced later.
