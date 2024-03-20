The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rail operators argue funding subsidy withdrawal hits regional intermodals

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated March 21 2024 - 11:35am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ports and Freight minister Melissa Horne met recently with a delegation including Seaway Intermodal's Ros Milverton and SCT Logistics Ports and Government Relations general manager Matt Eryurek. Picture supplied by Seaway Intermodal.
Ports and Freight minister Melissa Horne met recently with a delegation including Seaway Intermodal's Ros Milverton and SCT Logistics Ports and Government Relations general manager Matt Eryurek. Picture supplied by Seaway Intermodal.

A delegation of rail operators, receiving funding to encourage shifting containers from road to rail, has urged the state government to extend the incentive scheme.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.