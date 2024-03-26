Youth and versatility key for Harrow Balmoral's 2024 HDFNL season

The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos have their sights set on more success as they enter the 2024 Horsham District Football and Netball League as defending seniors premiers.
Meanwhile, A grade netball coach, Emily Langley said the return of some strong players, has the squad setting its sight on finals this year.
Harrow Balmoral's senior football coach Jai Thompson said the side has had a really good preseason with the club's younger players stepping up from the under 17s sparking a renewed drive.
"After having a really strong season and coming away as premier, you can lose a bit of drive," Thompson said.
"But those guys coming up, have really put the life back into the group, and they've been awesome throughout the whole preseason."
The Southern Roos will be hoping to settle on a new look forward line as two major offensive players will be missing for much of 2024.
The side's full forward and offensive target, James Staude retired through the off season.
And, the 2023 HDFNL leading goal scorer, Simon Close will be unavailable for most of the season as he recovers from an ACL injury.
Langley hopes a few new and returning faces will help turn the fortunes of the Southern Roos A grade netball side around after the squad struggled through a winless 2023 season.
"We've picked up a few players, which has been handy, a few girls have returned from away and then we've had a few new faces turn to the club," Langley said.
Harrow-Balmoral is hoping to become a more well-rounded side during the 2024 season.
"We're hoping that we'll have some versatility in the team," said Langley.
"We want to have the ability that girls can learn positions well, and improve in those positions as the weeks move on.
"Last year a lot of the girls had to slip into positions that they may not have been overly confident in, whereas this year, we're trying to build that confidence."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.