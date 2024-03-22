Victorian National Party to elect Jo Armstrong as President in May

Former Ararat Rural City Council mayor Jo Armstrong will become president of the Victorian National Party later this year.
Cr Armstrong, the municipality's incumbent deputy mayor, will assume the role after the party's State Conference on May 25 in Bendigo following an uncontested election.
The current senior vice president said she would draw on her experiences from council and within The Nationals of being team-focussed.
"It's an honour to be elected President and I look forward to working as a strong team with the extraordinary people that make up The National Party in Victoria," Cr Armstrong said.
"It's an honour to be elected President and I look forward to working as a strong team with the extraordinary people that make up The National Party in Victoria.
"The Nationals are the only party that are truly dedicated to fighting for the needs of regional Victorians and I would encourage anyone who wants to see better outcomes for their communities to get involved".
After eight years in the role, outgoing president Neil Pankhurst says he is proud of what The Nationals have achieved during his time as president.
"It has been a great privilege to serve as President of The Victorian Nationals and I am proud of how our party has evolved to represent our modern country communities," he said.
"I am delighted that Jo has been elected as President and I am pleased to leave the party in such fantastic hands."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.