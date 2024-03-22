The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Janetzki headlines Horsham four to debut as GWV Rebels kick off 2024 season

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
March 22 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horsham's Sam Janetzki is set to play his first game in GWV Rebel's under-18s side. Picture supplied
Horsham's Sam Janetzki is set to play his first game in GWV Rebel's under-18s side. Picture supplied

THE Greatern Western Victoria Rebels will debut 10 players this weekend as the under-18s Coates Talent League gets underway at Learmonth on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.