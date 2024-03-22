Janetzki headlines Horsham four to debut as GWV Rebels kick off 2024 season

THE Greatern Western Victoria Rebels will debut 10 players this weekend as the under-18s Coates Talent League gets underway at Learmonth on Sunday.
Both the boys under-18 team and under-16 development squads will take to the field against arch-rivals the Bendigo Pioneers
Set to play their first game in the under-18s is Horsham's Sam Janetzki, while Oliver Potter, Archie Elliott and Ethan Worthy will play their first game for the Rebels in the under-16s clash.
Rebels talent operations lead Brooke Brown said the club was excited about its prospects for the year ahead with a host of players in line to have a big draft year.
"The season is finally upon us, its going to be a great day for our boys to take to the field after what has been a productive preseason," Brown said.
"With Mars Stadium out of action due to the AFL game, we have decided to give back to one of our local community clubs.
"Learmonth have been an outstanding supporter of the Rebels for many years particularly when we are in need of training facilities, so this is our chance to give back to the club."
Boys head coach David Loader said he was excited to see what the new players could produce in their first game.
"As always we are looking forward to watching our debutante players in their first game, and our returning players, back after a strong preseason," he said.
"Competition has been super competitive for positions as we have quite an even squad, there will be some very excited young men this week and some disappointed players that are not in the round 1 side, it's a terrific position for our club to be in.
"There have been some adjustments made to the game style and look forward to watching our 2024 brand this weekend, after a newly structured preseason."
Sunday's games will begin at 11am with the under-16s game, before the under-18s take to the field at 1pm. Entry is free to both games and canteen facilities will be operational at Learmonth on the day.
GWV Rebels team for the under-18s Boys v Bendigo Pioneers
Reggie Mast, Mitch Lloyd, Nic Robinson, Harry Lawson, Wil Rantall, Archie Caldow, Sam Janetzki, Amon Radley, Harry Charleson, Sinclair Burmeister, Talor Byrne, Connor Weidemann, Rhys Unwin, Floyd Burmeister, Strahan Robinson, Sam McDonald, Jack Ough, Ollie Hannaford, Taj Bowman, Ben McGlade, Sam Niklaus, Archie Taylor, Jack Murray, Harvey Lewis, Linc Koliba (Em), Xavier Pumpa (Em), Brodie Phillips (Em)
GWV Rebels under-16s Boys squad v Bendigo Pioneers
Lachie Squire (North Ballarat), Hamish Dobson (Koroit), Leo Ellerton (South Warrnambool), Oliver Potter (Horsham), Aden McGuigan (North Ballarat), Ethan Drever (Ballarat), Jake Connelly (Redan), Archie Elliott (Horsham), Riley Hiscock (East Point), Michael Hughes (North Ballarat), Cole Hutchinson (Mount Clear), Charlie Kenna (Terang Mortlake), Ethan Kuchel (Mount Clear), Austin Lloyd (Koroit), Klay Nicholls (Portland), Archie Poumako (Warrnambool), Jack Sobey (Hamilton), Luka White (Ballarat), Tethloach Dak Liem (East Point), Angus Morgan (Bacchus Marsh), Mason Osborne (South Warrnambool), Ethan Worthy (Horsham), Tobias Dixon (Ballarat), Max Clancey (Port Fairy), Will Pfitzner (Border Districts Football Club), Gawer Ruach (Ballarat)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.