Hunger, continuity to drive Rats as they look to return to the WFNL's peak

A stable playing list and the appetite to return to a grand final are exciting prospects for new Ararat co-coach Tom Williamson.
Williamson joins Tom Mills at the helm of the reigning premiers after their drought-breaking win in 2023.
This comes after premiership coach Matt Walder elected to return to the Warrack Eagles.
Walder had been at Alexandra Oval since the 2019 season.
"I think if you're not aiming to be in that top four and striving for a premiership, you're probably in it for the wrong reasons," Williamson said.
"I feel all the boys are still really hungry, and we've been lucky to maintain most of our list. I'm hopeful we can put in the work and be up there again."
Of the players that the Rats recruited, the returning Sam Cronin and Ben McKenzie have impressed Williamson, whilst James Jennings has stood out in his first pre-season of senior football.
Cronin, a versatile defender, last played for the club in 2019.
He spent 2023 at Tatyoon in the Mininera and District Football League.
McKenzie joins the Rats from the Northern Football League.
"He is going really well. He is another kid from the under-17s who spent the last 12-18 months in the gym. We'll see him throughout the year, no doubt." Williamson said of Jennings.
The Rats faced Hamilton at Willaura in a practice match on Saturday, March 16, and Williamson was impressed with the standard of play.
"It was really good to get a hit-out... They were pretty strong opposition," he said.
"It's good to work on some things we wanted to improve on from last year and obviously add to a game where we can."
With the departure of Ben Taylor, Williamson sees young midfielder Sonny Kettle as a candidate to take his game to further heights this season.
"Sonny is just a freak; he's just going to go to the next level again, and obviously, his midfield minutes will go up this year."
