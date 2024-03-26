The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Horsham Lawn Tennis Club wins CWTA pennant grand final beating Central Park

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated March 26 2024 - 8:11pm, first published 12:00pm
Horsham Lawn Tennis Club claimed the 2023/24 Central Wimmera Tennis Association Pennant premiership on Saturday, March 23, defeating Central Park, 8-4 in the grand final showdown.

John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

