New look Natimuk boosted by recruits as fun and development the focus

Natimuk United's A grade netball coach Danielle Hanson said the Rams will be fielding a much different looking side in 2024 but several new faces are proving valuable.
Meanwhile, 2023's best-of-the-rest, Natimuk United senior football team will be hoping to go one better in 2024 to make finals despite some big departures.
"It's basically pretty much a whole new team from last year," said Hanson.
Only three players from the 2023 Rams A grade team are in the squad for 2024, but with some strong recruitment, Hanson still believe Natimuk United A graders are in a good spot.
"We've had some new faces come, which is great," Hanson said.
"[It will be] a young team again, probably younger than last year."
Despite the considerable change, Hanson said the team is coming together well.
"Everyone's adapting well together, everyone's willing to learn, they'll definitely give it 110%, they'll give it a crack," she said.
"[It can] sometimes be daunting coming to a new club, but everyone's starting to do well together."
With such a new team, Hanson is not pushing a need to win each week.
"It's a young team, it's a new team, so winning ... it's not everything," Hanson said.
"We're just wanting to be able to have fun, enjoy being with Natimuk, I want them to enjoy coming to training and playing each week."
Hanson also said development of her young side is also a priority in 2024.
Natimuk United's senior footballers will be heading into the 2024 HDFNL season under the guidance of Coach Jarred Combe, with club stalwart Jono Lovel as the assistant coach.
In 2023 the side finished seventh, missing the top-six by six competition points.
With Jeparit Rainbow's departure, a finals spot open up, but with several big names not returning to Natimuk, the Rams may be hard pressed to claim it.
Todd Stevenson was the Rams big name recruit for 2023, and would be named among it's best players 13 times.
But, he has left the Wimmera club after only one year for Donald, in the North Central Football League.
Another departure for the side is 2023 leading goal scorer, Nathan Koenig.
A handful for defenders in Rams colours, but he will be a Horsham Saint for 2024.
