Horsham Fire Brigade to get out and about for the Good Friday Appeal

Keep your eyes out for the big red trucks hitting the streets around the Wimmera hoping to raise funds for the Good Friday Appeal.
Horsham Fire Brigade, along with many neighbouring brigades throughout the Wimmera will be out and about in their communities for the public holiday, looking to raise funds for the Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne through the Good Friday Appeal.
Community engagement officer for the Horsham Fire Brigade, Rachelle Smith, said the brigade is likely to kick things off at around 9:30am on Friday morning.
"We'll go around and hopefully cloud cover the whole town throughout the day," she said.
"Keep your eyes out for the fire trucks, and you ears out for sirens, hopefully we can get the whole town covered."
If you do miss the fire trucks, Ms Smith said you can still head down to the Horsham Fire Station on Hamilton Street to donate.
Horsham Fire Brigade hit the town in search of support for the Good Friday Appeal to support RCH, but also 'just for the love of it' according to Ms Smith,
"It's just a chance to give back to the community," she said.
"We've had a large number of members who have had family members involved in the Royal Children's Hospital.
"I personally have been doing it for probably 25 years and I love the concept of it and the fun day that we have out and about in the community."
