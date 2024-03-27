Greyhound meeting to support Royal Children's Hospital's Good Friday Appeal

Local trainers have been completely dominant over the past two greyhound meetings held at Horsham, with Andrea Gurry leading the way with three individual winners.
This week the club races in the unfamiliar timeslots of Wednesday and Friday and the club has been given the honour of racing on Good Friday with the primary objective on course being to raise money for the Royal Children's Hospital.
This began on Horsham Cup Night and thank-you to the community for your donations to date, and we invite you all to attend the greyhounds on Good Friday and donate anything that you are able to spare to go toward the Royal Children's Hospital Appeal as we know it's a tremendous cause.
Back to last week and from twenty-four races held local trainers won nine races, Andrea Gurry (Nhill) led the way with three individual winners with Westar Commander (410m, 23;27), Fitzroy Bale (410m, 23:01sec) and Miss Verdansky (410m, 23:56).
Garry George (Beulah) broke through with Passing for her maiden victory in a quick 23:19sec over the 410m journey leading all the way.
Another Houdini was successful for Peter Carter (Horsham) over the 485m trip in 27:14sec and was followed immediately afterwards by team Hartigan (Horsham) when Lala Rapid won over the same distance with a brilliant railing effort to win by over six lengths in 27:48sec.
Team Fullerton's (Red Cliffs) then returned after a few weeks racing away from home and secured victory with See Saw Lass in the smart time of 23:27sec.
Heather Baxter (Murtoa) produced Circle The Starts which jumped straight to the front and exploded to run a best of the day 23:01sec performance, this was followed by Doug and Paul Hammerstein (Ararat) getting the job done with Numerous over the 410m trip in 23:45sec.
Once again this Friday is a special occasion for the club and we would love to see as many people on course as possible so we can build that donation total toward the Royal Children Hospital as high as we possibly can.
