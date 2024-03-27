City Oval courts ready for 2024 season following $800,000 upgrade

The game is on for Horsham netballers following the official opening of the City Oval netball courts.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora visited the recently renovated netball courts, made possible by the state government's $800,000 investment in 2022.
The two new netball courts feature 200 lux LED lighting, bringing it up to par with Netball Victoria competition standards.
"The people of Horsham love their sport; projects like this help level the playing field, providing access to equal facilities for all," Ms Ermacora said.
The courts and lighting upgrade represent phase one of a multi-staged upgrade to the municipality's premier sporting precinct.
A new community pavilion forms part of Horsham City Oval's $3.2 million redevelopment, which include female-friendly facilities with accessible showers and toilets, player and spectator amenities, an office, social room, storage facilities and umpires room.
