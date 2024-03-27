Erhardt and McKenzie to lead Eagles' rebuild for 2024 WFNL season

Warrack will have two new coaches who will look to lead its charge up the WFNL ladder in 2024.
Jess Erhardt and Leiah McKenzie will co-coach the Eagles' A Grade squad for the upcoming season.
This comes after former coach Ashlynn McKenzie decided to step back from coaching after three seasons at the helm of the squad.
After injuries played a major part in the Eagles' 2023 campaign, there will again be a focus on promoting the club's talented juniors.
Young defender Jordan Heller impressed in her first full season of senior netball.
"She played in defence for me, and watching her development over the course of the season was unreal. She has really stepped up to the plate," Ashlynn McKenzie said in late 2023.
Ava Koschitzke was another young player who impressed McKenzie through the mid-court.
"She was a bottom-age under-17s player... She just worked on everything throughout the season [2023] and really started to show what a force she can be through the mid-court," McKenzie said.
In the attacking third, the Eagles will continue to look to the combination of Briodi McKenzie and Amber O'Connor.
O'Connor was elevated from B Grade after three matches and completed the season with 295 goals from 13 games, with a high of 39 against the Burras in round nine.
Briodi McKenzie finished the season with 215 goals.
While Ashlynn enjoyed the coaching experience, she looks forward to seeing what the club accomplishes with Erhardt and Leiah at the helm.
"Just being able to step back in and enjoy playing if that's what I decide is something I want to do," she said.
"And just being able to see what else the club can potentially attract. I think it's just time that I handed over the reins and let someone else have a really good crack at it."
