Bibby named in Opals Olympic squad as competition for Paris heats up

The Wimmera's Chloe Bibby has been selected in the Australian Opals' 26-player squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
This comes after the 25-year-old was named MVP of the 2023/24 Poland's professional basketball league earlier in March.
The Warracknabeal-born basketballer was one of 12 Victorians selected.
She will participate in training camps, tours and fixtures both domestically and internationally in the lead-up to the Olympics.
Opals coach Sandy Brondello credited those selected in the squad.
"It's always an exciting time to announce an Olympic squad and I congratulate all the athletes," she said.
"They all know what it means to play for Australia, and they all want the opportunity to represent their country at an Olympics.
"Our squad is full of exceptional talent, and they will make the decision to pick a final 12 very difficult."
The Opals found out its opponents for the group stage after the draw on Tuesday, March 19.
Canada, Nigeria and France will battle the Opals for a place in the quarter-finals.
Bibby's Gorzw Wielkopolski were runners-up in the Polish competition.
She averaged 20.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists during the season.
