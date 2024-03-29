Local lads leading Kaniva Leeor United's charge in 2024 HDFNL season

Kaniva Leeor United coach, Jonno Hicks said the clubs core group of local players who are leaders within the Cougars set up, sets his side up in a strong position for the 2024 Horsham District Football and Netball season.
Meanwhile, strong off season recruitment has the Cougars A grade netball coach Kylie King eyeing off a run for finals in the club's return to the league's top division.
Kaniva Leeor United's footballers have had an impressive pre season according to Hicks, led by a core group of local players with a commitment to fitness through the summer keeping the side in good stead.
"It's really pleasing to see, the local core really lifted their standards," Hicks said.
"We're very lucky with the local leadership group we've got at the moment, there's a group of young guys that are really driving the standards of training, that's fantastic to see."
In 2024, Hicks is hoping the Cougars can develop its offensive game.
"We need more quality in front of the football," he said.
"Last year our best football we actually played really well defensively.
Hicks noted the side's big wins of 2023 were often tightly contested and low scoring, as the side held strong defensively but still struggled to score.
Kaniva Leeor United is gearing up for its A grade netball return in 2024 with a contingent of recruits not unfamiliar in Cougars' colours.
King said after the club forfeited the 2023 season, there was a strong effort put into recruiting players back to the club who had left during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There was a really strong emphasis on building our numbers back up, building club morale, and getting that great club culture going again to entice people back to the sport," King said.
Looking at the recruits KLU has brought in, alongside the club's B grade performance in 2023, where the Cougars made the preliminary final, King in optimistic of her side's potential in 2024.
"I'd be hoping to make finals," she said.
"We had a good season last year in the B grade, there's been a couple of changes to that team, but I think we're a stronger side than what we were."
"[We're] just a pretty solid team across the board, we've got a really good attacking lineup, they're just gelling really well as a as a team."
