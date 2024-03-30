Edenhope Apsley look to rebuild squad after premiership stars depart

Changes are aplenty for Edenhope Apsley's A grade netball side as the 2022 and '23 champions compete for a third title in as many years.
Meanwhile, incoming senior football coach Adi Campbell returns to the Saints in 2024 with eyes for guiding his side to the ultimate prize, the Horsham District Football and Netball League premiership.
Edenhope Apsley heads into the 2024 HFDNL A grade netball season as defending premiers on the hunt for a third consecutive title, but with several star players leaving the club over the off-season, the new-look side has as much to prove as its competitors
"We have Lavinia Fox returning, which is a positive, but the team will be quite different," said the Saints' 2024 A grade co-coach, Paris Hardwick.
Hardwick will work alongside the side's incumbent coach Sarah Domaschenz in 2024.
The side will continue to contain a significant number of travellers this year, mixed well with some strong juniors coming into the senior ranks.
"We're hoping we will still have a positive season like last year."
Hardwick said the goal for her side is to get as far as the team can in 2024.
"I think everyone always wants to be there on the final day," she said.
"But being a new team and a new squad, [we're] building that positivity and just doing as best we can."
Incoming Saints senior football coach Campbell is 'quietly optimistic his side will be competitive in 2024 season.
"I'd like to win another premiership," Campbell said.
"I've got a few as coach, but its a goal of everybody I suppose, to go up there and win the flag."
The decorated coach has won several premierships throughout his time playing and coaching football and believes Edenhope Apsley's off season recruitment will compliment a strong contingent of young local players to make the Saints a competitive side in 2024.
"Through the season, our strength is going to be our youth," said Campbell.
Campbell said his side's focus through the early stages of the season will be on discipline and teamwork.
"[We want to] Play as a group of 22 players, not just individuals, making sure we're bringing each other into the game," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.