The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Transformative $20,000 scholarship awarded to Wimmera youth from

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
March 29 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wimmera youth Rebecca Hobbs has been granted a transformative scholarship worth up to $20,000, offering her invaluable support on her educational journey.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.