Transformative $20,000 scholarship awarded to Wimmera youth from

Wimmera youth Rebecca Hobbs has been granted a transformative scholarship worth up to $20,000, offering her invaluable support on her educational journey.
The Kaniva P-12 College Year 9 student expressed profound gratitude for the Harding Miller Education Scholarship, recognizing the doors it opens for her academic pursuits.
"I'm so grateful to have received this scholarship," said Miss Hobbs.
"This provides me with opportunities that I would not otherwise have been able to access. I have a passion for math, and ... my parents ... are unable to assist me with this and other subjects.
"Part of the Harding Miller programme is tutoring, which I believe would help me overcome this challenge.
"I believe that the Harding Miller Scholarship would help accelerate my learning."
Each scholarship recipient receives a wealth of items, including new laptop, high-speed internet, face-to-face and online tutoring and a personal coach.
Chief operations officer Caroline Hill said the foundation is proud to provide vital support to help promising young girls reach their full potential.
"We are so pleased to announce Rebecca as one of the scholarship recipients for 2024," she said.
"The foundation's vital support for high-potential young girls experiencing socioeconomic disadvantage has become even more critical as our country faces increased pressures with higher costs of living. We encourage any other local young girls who may need support to consider applying... for a scholarship this year."
Since 2015, the foundation supported more than 1200 scholarship recipients in more than 350 Australian public schools.
Applications for scholarships for 2025 will open from July 15 to September 18, 2024.
To learn more information, visit http://www.hardingmillereducationfoundation.org.au.
