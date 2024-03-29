The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Warriors claim upset win over Rats in opening match of WFNL season

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated March 29 2024 - 8:04pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Stawell Warriors caused an upset in the opening game of the WFNL season, which was played under clear blue skies at North Park on Friday, March 29.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Journalist

Lucas is a sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He completed his Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. Lucas is originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.